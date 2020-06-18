|
Marks George Dennis Passed away on Friday 5th June,
aged 88 years after a
5 month battle with illness.
Very dearly loved husband of Nita for more than 65 years,
Father of David and Jayne,
Father in law of Rose and Rob,
Grandad of 5, Great Grandad of 2.
Will be greatly missed
by all his family and friends.
The funeral will be held at
Rainsbrook Crematorium on
26th June 2020. Due to Covid 19
this will be restricted to family only.
Family flowers only please but donations can be made in
memory of George to
Warwickshire Air Ambulance.
Grateful thanks to staff at UHCW,
St Cross and Overslade House for their care over the last 5 months.
Any enquiries may be made to
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
38 Bilton Road, Rugby. CV22 7AL
01788 576099.
Published in Rugby Advertiser on June 18, 2020