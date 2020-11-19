|
|
|
SPENCER Gerald Joseph
(Gerry) Passed away peacefully
on 5th November 2020.
Beloved husband of late wife Joan
Much loved Dad of Mick, Glenys & Tricia
Grandad & Great Grandad.
Funeral will take place on 4th December at 12 noon at Rainsbrook.
Due to Covid restrictions service
by invitation only.
Service will be available via
www.obitus.com
(contact member of family
for log in details)
Condolences/Donations in lieu of flowers to Warwickshire Vision Support
via Co-op Funeral Services, Rugby
or online via
geraldjosephspencer.muchloved.com
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Nov. 19, 2020