SALT Gordon Patrick Passed away peacefully at home on Sunday 15th November 2020, aged 81.
Beloved husband of Keren, also leaving Carol, Michael, Richard, Beverley, Emma and Sophie, plus grandchildren
Thomas, Tara, Esme and Oliver.
He will be sadly missed
by family and friends.
Gordy's funeral service will take place at 14.00 on the 10th December at Rainsbrook Crematorium, Rugby.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions,
this service is by invitation only.
The family requests no flowers,
but Gordy would have been delighted to think that people could support Crick Woodlands in his memory, by either: visiting, donating, adopting
or planting a tree.
See Crick Woodlands, c/o
[email protected]et.com
https://www.crickwoodlands.co.uk/
Towers and Son Funeral Service, Church Street, Crick, Northants,
NN6 7TP, Tel: 01788 822349.
www.towersandson.co.uk
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Dec. 3, 2020