|
|
|
Parton Graham The Parton family are deeply saddened to announce the sudden and unexpected passing of Graham on
7th September 2020, aged 66 years.
A very much loved husband
to his wife Joanie,
a proud and devoted Dad
to Adam (Beansprout) and
Emily (Tiggy), and son- in -law Will,
best friend and grandpa to Finlay,
a very proud grandpa
to new grandson Jesse,
brother/ in- law (affectionately known as Charlie/ Chis) to Les and Carolyn,
and Lin and John, and uncle
to nieces and nephews.
Reunited with his Mum and Dad.
Graham was an avid cricketer
in the past, representing
Rugby Cricket Club
and Rugby Cement.
Desperately missed by all his family.
(When I feel a comforting
warmth my darling,
I will know you've slipped
your hand into mine, J )
The Funeral service will take place at
Rainsbrook Crematorium on
Friday 25th September at 1pm.
Due to Coronavirus restrictions,
the service will be private.
Floral tributes to the
cooperative funeral care.
Any enquiries may be made to
The Co-Operative Funeralcare,
38 Bilton Road, Rugby.
CV22 7AL 01788 576099.
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Sept. 24, 2020