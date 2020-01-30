|
|
|
Garratt Harold Harold passed away peacefully
on 18th January, aged 79.
Loving Husband of Maureen,
Father and Grandfather.
The funeral service will be held on
Monday 10th February at 10am
at Rainsbrook Crematorium.
Family flowers only by request.
Donations in memory of Harold
may be made to Myton Nurses.
Any enquiries may be made to
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
38 Bilton Road, Rugby, CV22 7AL
01788 576099. Online condolence at
www.heartofengland
funeralcare.co.uk
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Jan. 30, 2020