|
|
|
Read Harold Passed away on
the 19th August
2020, aged 87.
A very much loved
Dad, father in law and Papa.
A popular character in
Dunchurch and Rugby.
A loyal member of the British Legion.
Funeral will take place on the
10th September 2020 at 10am,
at St Peters Church Dunchurch,
for service and burial.
To be re-united with Isa.
Due to Covid restrictions all are welcome to pay your respects
in the church yard or the green
outside of St Peters.
Family flowers only.
Donations to the British Legion can be made at haroldread.muchloved.com.
All enquiries to The Co-operative Funeralcare, 38 Bilton Road, Rugby, CV22 7AL. Telephone 01788 576099
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Aug. 27, 2020