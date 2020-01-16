|
PRIESTLEY Helen Audrey
(Née Rose) Passed away peacefully on
Thursday 2nd January 2020 at Northampton General Hospital,
aged 79 years.
Helen leaves behind her loving husband Phil and her son Richard and
daughters in-law, Kelly and Amanda,
grandchildren, Harry, George, Matthew, Daniel and Amelia.
Helen's funeral service will take place on Monday 27th January at 11 am at Rainsbrook Cemetery and Crematorium, Avon Chapel, Ashlawn Road, Rugby CV22 5QQ and then after at The Pytchley Inn,
West Haddon NN6 7AP.
Family flowers only, but donations if wished, for Parkinsons at the service.
All enquiries to: Towers and Son Funeral Service, Church Street, Crick, Northants NN6 7TP Tel: 01788 822349 www.towersandson.co.uk
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Jan. 16, 2020