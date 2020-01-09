|
|
|
Bourchier Henry Passed away on the
25th December 2019 aged 84 years.
Sadly missed by his wife Pat,
Children Mandy, Julie, Paul
and Linda, Grandchildren and
Great Grandchildren.
The funeral service will take place on Wednesday 15th January 2020 at Rainsbrook Crematorium at 3.30pm. Family flowers only please but donations are welcome to
Dementia UK and Alzheimer's Society.
Any enquiries may be made to
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
38 Bilton Road, Rugby. CV22 7AL
01788 576099.
Online condolence at www.heartofenglandfuneralcare.
co.uk
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Jan. 9, 2020