Henry Thomas

Notice Condolences

Henry Thomas Notice
THOMAS Henry George
04.03.1923 - 11.04.2020

Passed away peacefully at home,
aged 97 years.
Husband of Gretel (deceased).
He will be sadly missed by all his
family and friends.

You never got the chance to say good bye, you went to the arms of your beloved and for that, we deeply understand why.

God called you now and set you free.

Always in our thoughts,
forever in our hearts.

Due to current restrictions, a private family funeral will take place.

Online condolence at www.waltonandtaylor.co.uk/obituaries
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Apr. 30, 2020
