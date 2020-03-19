Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Hugh Bevan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hugh Bevan

Notice Condolences

Hugh Bevan Notice
BEVAN Hugh John
'John' Of Kingsley Crescent, Bulkington.
Passed away peacefully on
8th March 2020, aged 62 years.
Devoted Husband to Mary,
loving Dad to Michael, Matthew, Claire and Faith and proud Grandad to Regan, Georgia, Riley, Kahlan, Arlo-Quinn,
Lara, Kiera and Alfie.
Funeral service to take place at the Heart of England Crematorium, Nuneaton on Thursday 26th March
at 2.45pm. Dress is football or sports shirts, military shirts or casual.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to John's favoured charities
(cheques made payable to D B Devall Client Account) may be sent c/o
Devall & Son Funeral Directors,
The Green, Attleborough,
Nuneaton, CV11 4FJ.
Tel: 02476 375665.
www.devallandson.com
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Mar. 19, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -