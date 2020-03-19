|
|
|
BEVAN Hugh John
'John' Of Kingsley Crescent, Bulkington.
Passed away peacefully on
8th March 2020, aged 62 years.
Devoted Husband to Mary,
loving Dad to Michael, Matthew, Claire and Faith and proud Grandad to Regan, Georgia, Riley, Kahlan, Arlo-Quinn,
Lara, Kiera and Alfie.
Funeral service to take place at the Heart of England Crematorium, Nuneaton on Thursday 26th March
at 2.45pm. Dress is football or sports shirts, military shirts or casual.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to John's favoured charities
(cheques made payable to D B Devall Client Account) may be sent c/o
Devall & Son Funeral Directors,
The Green, Attleborough,
Nuneaton, CV11 4FJ.
Tel: 02476 375665.
www.devallandson.com
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Mar. 19, 2020