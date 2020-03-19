Home

SMITH Ian Passed away peacefully in his sleep on Wednesday 11th March 2020,
aged 84 years.
Loving Husband to Doreen and
much loved Father, Grandfather
and Great Grandfather.
Ian's funeral service will be held at Rainsbrook Crematorium, Rugby on Monday 23rd March at 10:00am.
Family flowers only please.
Donations gratefully received
to Myton Hospice.
All enquiries to
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
38 Bilton Road, Rugby, CV22 7AL. Telephone 01788 576099.
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Mar. 19, 2020
