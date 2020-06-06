|
|
|
Wilson Ian Richard Passed away at home surrounded by love on 21st May 2020 aged 71 years.
Beloved brother to Dawn, Richard & Emma and cherished uncle to
Daniel, Oliver, Millie & Bella.
Funeral service to take place at Rainsbrook on Wednesday 10th June 2020 at 1pm. The service can be joined via video link please e-mail [email protected]
for information.
Followed by a burial at
St Botolphs Churchyard, due to
current restrictions if you would
like to attend the burial please ensure social distancing guidelines
are followed.
Flowers welcome or if you would like to make a donation in memory of Ian please email the address above and details will be given.
Once current restrictions are lifted a celebration of Ian's life will follow and we will give him the send off he deserves.
Any enquiries may be made to
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
38 Bilton Road, Rugby. CV22 7AL
01788 576099.
Online condolence at www.heartofenglandfuneralcare.
co.uk
Published in Rugby Advertiser on June 6, 2020