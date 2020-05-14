|
|
|
Smith Irene Passed away peacefully on
3rd May 2020 aged 89 years.
Beloved Mother of Jennefer and Derek, Mother-in-law to Glenn and Linda
and Grandma to Steven, Samuel, Hannah and Laura.
Much loved and sadly missed.
Donations, if desired, in memory of Irene either directly to the
Alzheimer's Society or online at https://irene-doris-smith.muchloved.com/
Any enquiries may be made to
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
38 Bilton Road, Rugby, CV22 7AL
01788 576099
Published in Rugby Advertiser on May 14, 2020