|
|
|
GILLIES James Lawrence James passed away on
23rd December 2019, aged 64 years.
The funeral service will take place on 21st January 2020 at 3:30 pm at Rainsbrook Crematorium -
Drayton Chapel.
James will be sadly missed by
Mum, Ian, Tracey, Heather, Peter, Anne and Daniel. Family flowers only by request. Donations in memory of James may be made to
Macmillan Cancer Research.
Any enquiries may be made to
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
38 Bilton Road, Rugby, CV22 7AL
01788 576099
Online condolences and donations
may be made at
www.heartofenglandfuneral
care.co.uk
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Jan. 16, 2020