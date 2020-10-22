|
|
|
HUMPHREY James Stanley (Jim) 12/03/1947 - 21/09/2020
It is with much sadness we have to report the sudden death of Jim, who passed away on 21st September
in France, where he had lived for the past 20 years.
Jim started his long career in journalism with The Rugby Advertiser after leaving school in the 1960's.
He then worked in London for many years on the Daily and Sunday Express newspapers, and also The
Evening Standard.
He will be greatly missed by
his family and friends in both
England and France.
His funeral has already taken place.
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Oct. 22, 2020