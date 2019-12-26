|
|
|
McKEE
James (Gus) Gus passed away peacefully on
11th December 2019, aged 92 years.
Beloved Husband of Patricia,
Devoted Dad to Carol, Kevin and Stephen, much loved Grandad to David, Siobhan, Paul, Lisa, Kayleigh and Steph, Great Grandad to Lyle and Chloe,
very sadly missed.
A special thank you to all the management and staff at
Overslade House for all the
love and care given to Gus.
The funeral service will take place on 16/01/20 at English Martyrs Church, Hillmorton at 10.00am.
Family flowers only by request.
Donations in memory of Gus may be made to the Alzheimer's Society
Any enquiries may be made to
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
38 Bilton Road, Rugby, CV22 7AL
01788 576099
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Dec. 26, 2019