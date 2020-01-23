|
|
|
McKEE
James (Gus) 11th December 2019
Gus's family wish to express their heartfelt thanks to all who came to his funeral and were able to
celebrate his life.
For those who travelled long distances, sent cards and messages of condolence, we are truly grateful.
A special thanks to Father Gerry
for a lovely service.
A special mention to all the nursing staff at Overslade House who looked after Gus in his final months with love, kindness and respect and for the support they gave to the family.
It was much appreciated.
Also to Co-operative Funeralcare for their thoughtfulness and professionalism throughout.
Finally a special thank you to all those that contributed so generously to the collection for the Alzheimer's Society -
a total of £300 was raised.
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Jan. 23, 2020