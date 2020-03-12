Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jamie Clarke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jamie Clarke

Notice Condolences

Jamie Clarke Notice
CLARKE Jamie Landon Jamie passed away on
Sunday 23rd February 2020,
aged 8 years.
The funeral service will take place on Monday 16th March 2020
at 14.30 at St Botolph's Church, Newbold.
Jamie will be sadly missed by everyone who was lucky enough to have met him.
Family flowers only by request.
Donations in memory of Jamie may be made to Molly Olly's Wishes Charity.

Any enquiries may be made to
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
38 Bilton Road, Rugby.
CV22 7AL.Tel: 01788 576099.
Online condolences and
donations may be made at
www.heartofenglandfuneralcare
.co.uk
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Mar. 12, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -