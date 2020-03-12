|
|
|
CLARKE Jamie Landon Jamie passed away on
Sunday 23rd February 2020,
aged 8 years.
The funeral service will take place on Monday 16th March 2020
at 14.30 at St Botolph's Church, Newbold.
Jamie will be sadly missed by everyone who was lucky enough to have met him.
Family flowers only by request.
Donations in memory of Jamie may be made to Molly Olly's Wishes Charity.
Any enquiries may be made to
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
38 Bilton Road, Rugby.
CV22 7AL.Tel: 01788 576099.
Online condolences and
donations may be made at
www.heartofenglandfuneralcare
.co.uk
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Mar. 12, 2020