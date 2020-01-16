Home

A. Pargetter & Son Ltd
Lamb St
Coventry, West Midlands CV1 4AE
024 7622 3343
Jean Grindal

Jean Grindal Notice
GRINDAL Jean Beloved wife of the late
Cecil, much loved mother of Robert and Ian, dearly loved mother in law, grandmother
and great grandmother.
Passed away peacefully on
29th December 2019, aged 90 years.
Funeral service to take place at
St. James Church, Ansty on Wednesday 29th January at 12.30pm,
followed by interment in the Churchyard.
Family flowers only but donations if desired for Myton Hospice to
A. Pargetter & Son Ltd,
Funeral Directors, City Mews,
Lamb Street, Coventry CV1 4AE
(Tel. 02476 223343)
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Jan. 16, 2020
