|
|
|
SHARP Jean Passed away on the 7th July 2020 at Overslade House Care Home, Rugby aged 83 years. Dearly beloved wife of Harry, Cherished Mum of Michelle and Fiona, Much loved Mother in Law of William and Keith and special
Grandma of Oliver and Thomas.
Jean's funeral service will take place at St Leonard's Church, Ryton on Dunsmore on Thursday 30th July 2020 at 1pm. Due to current restrictions the service will be by family invitation, However those who cannot attend
may like to pause along
High Street/Leamington Road
or outside the church.
Family Flowers only by request,
but donations in memory of Jean may be made to the Stroke Association at jeansharp.muchloved.com.
All enquiries to The Co-operative Funeralcare, 38 Bilton Road, Rugby, CV22 7AL. Telephone 01788 576099.
Published in Rugby Advertiser on July 23, 2020