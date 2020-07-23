Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Rugby
38 Bilton Road
Rugby, Warwickshire CV22 7AL
01788 576099
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 30, 2020
13:00
St Leonard's Church
Ryton on Dunsmore
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Sharp
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Sharp

Notice Condolences

Jean Sharp Notice
SHARP Jean Passed away on the 7th July 2020 at Overslade House Care Home, Rugby aged 83 years. Dearly beloved wife of Harry, Cherished Mum of Michelle and Fiona, Much loved Mother in Law of William and Keith and special
Grandma of Oliver and Thomas.
Jean's funeral service will take place at St Leonard's Church, Ryton on Dunsmore on Thursday 30th July 2020 at 1pm. Due to current restrictions the service will be by family invitation, However those who cannot attend
may like to pause along
High Street/Leamington Road
or outside the church.
Family Flowers only by request,
but donations in memory of Jean may be made to the Stroke Association at jeansharp.muchloved.com.
All enquiries to The Co-operative Funeralcare, 38 Bilton Road, Rugby, CV22 7AL. Telephone 01788 576099.
Published in Rugby Advertiser on July 23, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -