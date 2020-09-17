|
WATSON Jeanie (Jean) Aged 96, of Nelson Way, Bilton,
passed away at Coventry University Hospital on 5th September 2020
after a short illness.
Dear Wife of the late John, beloved Mother to Shona and Donald, Sister to Barbara and the late Margaret.
Funeral to take place at
Rainsbrook Crematorium on
Tuesday 22nd September at 1pm.
Family Flowers only.
Any enquiries may be made to
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
38 Bilton Road, Rugby, CV22 7AL
Tel: 01788 576099.
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Sept. 17, 2020