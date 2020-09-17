Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jeanie Watson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeanie Watson

Notice Condolences

Jeanie Watson Notice
WATSON Jeanie (Jean) Aged 96, of Nelson Way, Bilton,
passed away at Coventry University Hospital on 5th September 2020
after a short illness.
Dear Wife of the late John, beloved Mother to Shona and Donald, Sister to Barbara and the late Margaret.
Funeral to take place at
Rainsbrook Crematorium on
Tuesday 22nd September at 1pm.
Family Flowers only.
Any enquiries may be made to
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
38 Bilton Road, Rugby, CV22 7AL
Tel: 01788 576099.
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Sept. 17, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -