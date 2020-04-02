|
|
|
MERRY Jennifer Felicity Beloved wife of Tom, mother to Jon and Katharine, Grandmother to Jon, Alex, Lucas and Olivia, much loved sister of Pat and Gill, passed away peacefully on Friday 13th March 2020.
She will be forever loved,
and never forgotten.
In lieu of flowers, we would appreciate donations in memory of Jennie to be made to Warwickshire Myton Hospice. We are very grateful for the tender care they provided her.
Online condolences and donations
may be made at www.jennifermerry.muchloved.com
Any enquiries may be made to
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
38 Bilton Road, Rugby, CV22 7AL
01788 576099
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Apr. 2, 2020