Edge Joan Marie
(née Guthrie) Wife of the late John and beloved sister of David, Robert and the late Anne, died peacefully at Royal Derby Hospital on Saturday 25th January 2020.
She is survived by her three sons, David, Richard and Robert.
The funeral service will be held at
St Alkmunds Church, Kedleston Road, Derby, DE22 1GU on Tuesday
25th February at 1:45pm.
No flowers please, donations
in lieu may be given to
St Alkmunds Storehouse which supports vulnerable
and homeless people.
All enquiries to
Co-operative Funeralcare
01332 550033
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Feb. 6, 2020