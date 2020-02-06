|
|
|
Fitz Joan Doreen Sadly passed away
on 21st January 2020,
aged 93 years.
Joan was a caring wife to Alan, a very special Mother to Sally, Susan and Alan, a much loved Gran to Helen, Sarah, Matthew and William (deceased) and Great Grandma to Elliott and Frankie.
A dear friend to many.
She will be sadly missed by
her family and friends.
Funeral service will take place on Monday 17th February at 1.30pm
in The United Reform Church,
Brinklow, CV23 0LS.
All welcome.
No flowers by request.
Donations in memory of Joan may be made at the service for Sense and Starlight Children's Foundation.
All enquiries to the Co-operative Funeralcare. Tel: 01788 576099
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Feb. 6, 2020