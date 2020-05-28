Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Kemp
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Kemp

Notice Condolences

Joan Kemp Notice
Joan Kemp
1924-2020

Formerly of Haswell Close, Rugby passed away peacefully at
Tupwoodgate Nursing Home, Caterham, Surrey on 16th May
2020, aged 96 years. Beloved wife of Bill (deceased). Much
loved mother of David and Iain (deceased) and mother-in law
to Vivien and Alison. Loving grandmother of Jamie, Richard,
Helen and Abby and families and step grandchildren Robert
and James and families. Great grandmother to Betty, Nina,
Cassie and step grandmother to Sam and Luca. A warm,
loving and thoughtful person who is greatly missed.
Now re-united with Bill and Iain.
Published in Rugby Advertiser on May 28, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -