Joan Kemp
1924-2020
Formerly of Haswell Close, Rugby passed away peacefully at
Tupwoodgate Nursing Home, Caterham, Surrey on 16th May
2020, aged 96 years. Beloved wife of Bill (deceased). Much
loved mother of David and Iain (deceased) and mother-in law
to Vivien and Alison. Loving grandmother of Jamie, Richard,
Helen and Abby and families and step grandchildren Robert
and James and families. Great grandmother to Betty, Nina,
Cassie and step grandmother to Sam and Luca. A warm,
loving and thoughtful person who is greatly missed.
Now re-united with Bill and Iain.
Published in Rugby Advertiser on May 28, 2020