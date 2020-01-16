|
|
|
Shaw Joan Joan passed away on
29th December 2019
aged 93 years.
Beloved Wife of the late Tom.
Loving Mum, Grandma and
Great Grandma.
Will be forever in our thoughts.
Reunited with Tom.
The funeral service will take place
at Rainsbrook Crematorium 1pm
on Tuesday 28th January in the
Avon Room. Family flowers only by request. Donations in memory
of Joan may be made to the
British Heart Foundation and
the Air Ambulance.
Any enquiries may be made to
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
38 Bilton Road, Rugby. CV22 7AL
01788 576099.
Online condolence at www.heartofengland
funeralcare.co.uk
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Jan. 16, 2020