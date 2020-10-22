|
|
|
Deery John The family of the recently
departed John Deery,
wish to express their sincere
gratitude for all the wonderful
people who were there and helped during our period of mourning.
We especially wish to thank Father Shinto, Father Kuttikkat, Father Mullen, Co-op undertakers, Michael, Cathy & Eva Quigley. To everyone who has supported us following the death of John we would like to express our sincere thanks and appreciation.
Your many acts of kindness and sympathy continue to be a great comfort to us in our time of sorrow.
Mrs. Mary Deery and her family.
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Oct. 22, 2020