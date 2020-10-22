Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John Deery
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Deery

Notice Condolences

John Deery Notice
Deery John Born 11th October 1941
Died 7th October 2020
John Deery,
passed away at home
aged 78 years.
Beloved wife of Mary,
dearly loved father to
Hugh, Mary, Kieran, John, Vincent, Fergus, Siobhan, Aidan, Eugene, Dominic, Anne, Sinead and Patricia. Much loved father in law and grandfather sadly missed by all.

His funeral has taken place.
Donations in memory of John
may be made to the
Air Ambulance, Warwickshire.
May God rest his soul.

www.johndeery.co.uk
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Oct. 22, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -