|
|
|
Deery John Born 11th October 1941
Died 7th October 2020
John Deery,
passed away at home
aged 78 years.
Beloved wife of Mary,
dearly loved father to
Hugh, Mary, Kieran, John, Vincent, Fergus, Siobhan, Aidan, Eugene, Dominic, Anne, Sinead and Patricia. Much loved father in law and grandfather sadly missed by all.
His funeral has taken place.
Donations in memory of John
may be made to the
Air Ambulance, Warwickshire.
May God rest his soul.
www.johndeery.co.uk
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Oct. 22, 2020