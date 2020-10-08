|
Duffy John Rutherford Born on
16th August 1932 and passed away peacefully on 1st October 2020, surrounded by his family at his home in King Edward Close, Onchan,
Isle of Man. He was predeceased by his first wife Muriel and will be sadly missed by his wife Doreen,
step children Frances and Adrian,
his brother David and his family,
and all who knew him.
John was born in Rugby and
educated at Lawrence Sheriff
and Rugby School.
In 1950 John was Articled at Bretherton Crofts and Turpin and qualified as a solicitor in 1955, serving
2 years in Germany in the Intelligence Service Division of the Army.
After his National Service
John returned to Rugby as an
Assistant Solicitor where he became a partner in Brethertons, until his retirement in 1992.
John enjoyed his retirement and was an avid golfer in Rugby and Northampton Country Golf club where he became captain, and an Honorary member in both clubs. He also enjoyed fly fishing, gardening and was a great reader and crossword solver.
Over the years he belonged to the
Old Laurentian Rugby Club, Rotary and Round Table, and served as Chairman of the Hoskin Cripples Fund, the Local Social Security Appeals Tribunal and as chair to the Governors of Lawrence Sheriff School.
The family wish to give special thanks to Hospice at Home IOM and Premium Care IOM for their wonderful care.
John Duffy will be sadly missed.
Funeral service and
cremation will take place at
Douglas, Isle of Man Crematorium at 10.45am on Friday 9th October 2020. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired should be sent to Hospice at Home, Hospice, Isle of Man, Strang Road, Douglas, IM4 4RP.
All enquiries please to
Eric Faragher Ltd., Funeral Directors, Main Road, Onchan. Tel: 01624 673109 or 01624 622897: Email: [email protected]
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Oct. 8, 2020