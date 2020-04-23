Home

'Keith' Sadly Keith passed away peacefully
on the 14th April 2020, aged 82.
Loving husband to Hazel.
Much loved Dad to Paul & Neil,
Father in Law to Alison & Emma.
Proud Gramps to Katie,
Matthew & Finley.
A private family cremation will be held at Rainsbrook Crematorium.
All memories and condolences can be shared in a celebration of Keith's life at a later date, with details to follow.
All enquires to The Co-Operative Funeralcare, 38 Bilton Road, Rugby CV22 7AL. 01788 576099.
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Apr. 23, 2020
