The Rugby Funeral Home
104 Hillmorton Road
Rugby, Warwickshire CV22 5AL
01788 544644
John Elson

John Elson Notice
Elson John (Jack) Passed away peacefully in hospital
on the 7th. May 2020. Aged 97.
Beloved husband of Joan. Father
of Sheila and David (deceased).
Father-in-law to Allison and Ray. Grandfather of Christopher and Emily, Jonathon and Yvonne and Mark and Emma. Great grandfather to Lee,
Tim, Anthony, Katelyn and George.
A much beloved uncle and cousin.
A kind gentle man loved respected
by many. Very greatly missed. RIP.
A memorial service to celebrate
his life will be held in happier times.
For further information please
contact The Rugby Funeral Home
01788 544644
Published in Rugby Advertiser on May 14, 2020
