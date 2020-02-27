Home

John Taylor Funeral Service
30 Regent Street
Rugby, Warwickshire CV21 2PS
01788 540955
John Gibbs

GIBBS John Markham
"John" John died on 15th February 2020,
aged 85 years.
Loving husband of Betty (deceased), devoted Father to Andrew and Ian, much loved grandfather,
great grandfather and dear
brother to Angela, Kath and Jane.
Funeral Service to take place
on Friday 13th March, 2pm at
St Margaret's Church, Wolston followed by burial at Dyers Lane Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to
Motor Neurone Disease Association.
All enquiries to
John Taylor Funeralcare,
30 Regent Street, Rugby, CV21 2PS.
Tel: 01788 540955.
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Feb. 27, 2020
