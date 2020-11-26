|
|
|
THOMAS JOHN SAMUEL GORONWY Born 10th March 1950
John passed away in UHCW
on 11th November 2020.
Beloved husband of Sue,
adored stepdad of Barry
and partner, Laura, Karen
and partner, Scott,
dearly loved grandad
to Noah and Darcie and
much loved brother to Hywel.
John,s funeral will take place on
Tuesday 1st December
at 1pm at Rainsbrook Crematorium, Ashlawn Road, Rugby, CV22 5QQ
Family flowers only, but if you would like to make a donation please make it directly to the Warwickshire and
Northamptonshire Air Ambulance.
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Nov. 26, 2020