Dean Josephine Jo passed away peacefully on
5th October, aged 85 years.
The funeral service will take place on Wednesday 11th November, 10am at
St John the Baptist Church and
Rainsbrook Crematorium at 11am.
Jo (Mum & Nanny)
will be sadly missed by John, Vicki, Miles, Lilli, Nicola & Ewan.
Family flowers only by request.
Donations in memory of Jo
may be made to
Alzheimer's Society.
Any enquiries may be made to
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
38 Bilton Road, Rugby, CV22 7AL.
Tel: 01788 576099
Online condolences and
donations may be made at
www.heartofengland
funeralcare.co.uk
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Oct. 29, 2020
