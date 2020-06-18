|
Darke Joy
(nee Notini) Joy passed away on
8th June 2020, aged 94 years.
The private funeral service will take place on 24th June 2020 at 12:00pm at Rainsbrook Crematorium.
Joy will be sadly missed by Ian, Chris, Pamela, Phil, all the grandchildren and Ben her great-grandson.
Family flowers only by request.
Donations in memory of Name may be made to The Myton Hospices Charity.
Any enquiries may be made to
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
38 Bilton Road, Rugby, CV22 7AL.
Tel: 01788 576099.
Online condolences and donations
may be made at www.joy-darke.muchloved.com/
Published in Rugby Advertiser on June 18, 2020