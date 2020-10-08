|
|
|
Betts Joyce Norma
(Johnson) Passed away peacefully
September 13th, aged 90 years.
Born in Rugby and grew up in Clifton, Joyce and her Twin attended school in Rugby. Joyce worked as a secretary for the BTH and was a member of BTH track and field team. A sprinter and a successful member of the women's relay team before her marriage.
In later life Joyce worked at
St Cross Hospital as a switchboard operator, working nights until
her retirement.
Joyce sadly suffered from Dementia in the last years of her life and had been a resident of Drovers House for 5 years.
Sadly, missed by her Daughter Deirdre, Son Graham, Grandsons Ian, Stuart, Gareth and Craig, Son in law Brian, Daughter in law Christine, her
Great Grandchildren and various Nieces and Nephews.
Crematorium service in Rugby,
16th October 2020 at 12 Noon
with a memorial service to follow when Covid allows travel.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to Alzheimer's Research UK by visiting Joycenormabetts.muchloved.com
Any enquiries may be made to
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
38 Bilton Road, Rugby. CV22 7AL
01788 576099.
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Oct. 8, 2020