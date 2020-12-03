|
|
|
TOWNSEND Joyce
(nee Fell) Formerly of Overslade and
Stretton on Dunsmore.
Died peacefully on 3rd November 2020, aged 95, with her family at her side.
Reunited with her
beloved husband Stanley.
A loving wife, mum, nanny
and great nanny.
Private Funeral, due to current restrictions, to be held at
All Saints Church Stretton on Dunsmore on 15th December 2020.
Memorial service to follow.
Family flowers only but donations to Alzheimer's Society
may be made online at
joycelaviniatownsend.muchloved.com
Any enquiries may be made to
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
38 Bilton Road, Rugby.
CV22 7AL.Tel: 01788 576099.
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Dec. 3, 2020