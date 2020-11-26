|
GAYNOR Julie Christina (18 May 1963 to 7 November 2020)
of Dunchurch, Rugby, died peacefully at home after a long illness bravely borne. Julie was the much-loved partner of David, as well as being a generous and loving sister, sister-in-law, aunt, niece, and friend. Her warmth and fun sense of humour will leave a gap and she will be greatly missed. A private service will be held at Oakley Wood crematorium on 1 December 2020. Donations in memory of Julie, for Myton Hospice,
may be sent to
Walton and Taylor, Funeral Directors, 16 Railway Terrace, Rugby, CV21 3EW, telephone 01788 543008
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Nov. 26, 2020