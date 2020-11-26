Home

POWERED BY

Services
Walton & Taylor Ltd
16 Railway Terrace
Rugby, Warwickshire CV21 3EW
01788 543008
Resources
More Obituaries for Julie Gaynor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Julie Gaynor

Notice Condolences

Julie Gaynor Notice
GAYNOR Julie Christina (18 May 1963 to 7 November 2020)
of Dunchurch, Rugby, died peacefully at home after a long illness bravely borne. Julie was the much-loved partner of David, as well as being a generous and loving sister, sister-in-law, aunt, niece, and friend. Her warmth and fun sense of humour will leave a gap and she will be greatly missed. A private service will be held at Oakley Wood crematorium on 1 December 2020. Donations in memory of Julie, for Myton Hospice,
may be sent to
Walton and Taylor, Funeral Directors, 16 Railway Terrace, Rugby, CV21 3EW, telephone 01788 543008
www.waltonandtaylor.co.uk
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Nov. 26, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -