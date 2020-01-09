|
|
|
Smith June Peggy Sadly passed away on
the 22nd December 2019
Mother to David, Chris, Peter
and Heather.
The funeral service is to take place on Friday 17th January at 3.30pm in Rainsbrook Crematorium in the Drayton chapel.
Family flowers only please but donations may be given to the Air Ambulance on
www.theairambulanceservice.org.uk
Any enquiries may be made to
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
38 Bilton Road, Rugby. CV22 7AL
01788 576099. Online condolence at www.heartofenglandfuneralcare
.co.uk
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Jan. 9, 2020