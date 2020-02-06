Home

Johnson & Daltrey Ltd (Royal Wootton Bassett)
112 High Street
Swindon, Wiltshire sn4 7au
01793 851400
Kathleen Spokes

Kathleen Spokes Notice
Spokes (nee Keegan)
Kathleen Passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on 27th January 2020
aged 69 years.
Will be sadly missed by her husband Robert, sons Duncan and Douglas, daughters in law Kate and Amber, her grandchildren and all who knew her. Funeral service to take place at North Wiltshire Crematorium, Royal Wootton Bassett on Friday 7th February 2020 at 4.00pm. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Prospect Hospice, Wroughton may be sent c/o Johnson and Daltrey Independent Funeral Services, 112 High Street,
Royal Wootton Bassett SN4 7AU
Tel: 01793 851400
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Feb. 6, 2020
