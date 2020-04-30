Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Rugby
38 Bilton Road
Rugby, Warwickshire CV22 7AL
01788 576099
Katie Clarke Notice
CLARKE Katie
(nee Kilding) Passed away peacefully on 18th April 2020
aged 68 years.
Beloved wife of John.
Much loved Mother of Matthew and Nikki. Adored Nanna of Isaac, Sam, Ollie and Jake.

A private service due to current restrictions will be held at
Oakley Wood Crematorium at 3pm on Tuesday 5th May 2020.
The family wish to express a heartfelt thanks to Macmillan Nurses and Coventry Myton Hospice for their care.

Any enquiries may be made to
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
38 Bilton Road, Rugby.
CV22 7AL
01788 576099.
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Apr. 30, 2020
