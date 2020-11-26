Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Rugby
38 Bilton Road
Rugby, Warwickshire CV22 7AL
01788 576099
Kenneth Tansley

Kenneth Tansley Notice
Kenneth Roy Tansley
(Ken) Ken passed away peacefully
on 10th November 2020,
aged 88 years.

The funeral service will take place on Friday 4th December 2020 at 2pm
at Rainsbrook Crematorium.

Ken will be very sadly missed by his daughter Sharon, stepson Anthony, stepdaughter Lorraine and their partners Wendy and Patrick and
by his step grandson Matthew.
Ken was a loving husband to
the late Barbara and Vina.

Family flowers only by request.

Donations in memory of Ken may be made to The British Heart Foundation or Willow Tree Nursing Home
Residents Outing Funds via kennethtansley.muchloved.com

Any enquiries may be made to
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
38 Bilton Road, Rugby.
CV22 7AL
01788 576099.
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Nov. 26, 2020
