The Co-operative Funeralcare Rugby
38 Bilton Road
Rugby, Warwickshire CV22 7AL
01788 576099
Heslop Larraine Larraine was a warm, honest,
beautiful and bubbly person,
loved by all who knew her.
A loving wife, a loving sister and
doting mother and grandmother.
Larraine has left a void
that can never be filled.
Larraine fought a long term illness
and passed peacefully in her
husband and daughters arms
on the 22nd September 2020.
Loved and forever missed by
Graham, Angela, and Natalie Heslop. James, Rhys and Harvey.
Any enquiries may be made to
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
38 Bilton Road, Rugby, CV22 7AL.
01788 576099
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Oct. 8, 2020
