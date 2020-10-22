|
CRANE Laura Jane
(Née Hallam) Passed away peacefully on 8th October 2020 aged 56 years.
Wife to Martin, Daughter to
Ron and Jean and Grandma to Ryley,
Archie, Esmè, Mia and Kyle.
Greatly missed by all her
family and friends.
Due to current circumstances, Laura's funeral will be a private service.
Donations for the Guide Dogs may be sent c/o Walton & Taylor Funeral Directors, 16 Railway Terrace, Rugby, CV21 3EW, telephone 01788 543008
or made online via www.waltonandtaylor.co.uk/obituaries
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Oct. 22, 2020