Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Rugby
38 Bilton Road
Rugby, Warwickshire CV22 7AL
01788 576099
Resources
More Obituaries for Lawrence Yapp
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lawrence Yapp

Notice Condolences

Lawrence Yapp Notice
YAPP Lawrence Charles
"Jim" Passed away peacefully on
Thursday 2nd April 2020,
aged 92 years
Much loved Husband of Joan (deceased), beloved Dad of Keith, Susan, Janice, Carol and Joanne.
Father-in-law to Bill, Ewan, Robert and Colin and proud grandad and
great-grandad to many.

A private family funeral service will be held a Rainsbrook Crematorium.

Any enquiries may be made to
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
38 Bilton Road, Rugby.
CV22 7AL
01788 576099.
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Apr. 16, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -