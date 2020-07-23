Home

Wilf Smith and Son Funeral Service
25 Main Street
Rugby, Warwickshire CV22 7NQ
01788 814157
Wednesday, Jul. 29, 2020
13:00
Rainsbrook Crematorium
Kelly Leo Francis
(Len) Passed away
peacefully at home on
8th July 2020, aged 92 years.
A loving Husband to Vera and
special Dad to Kay, Karen and Linda. Grandad to Sam, Alice, Beth, Sean and Josh and Great Grandad to Leo.
A family service will be held on Wednesday 29th July at 1pm at Rainsbrook Crematorium.
Family flowers only.
Donations if desired in memory of Leo can be made direct to Warwickshire Air Ambulance
Wilf Smith and Son,
25 Main Street, Bilton, Rugby,
CV22 7NQ. Tel 01788 814 157.
Published in Rugby Advertiser on July 23, 2020
