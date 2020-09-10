Home

Jenaway Leonard George
(Len) Passed away peacefully on
23rd August 2020, at home,
aged 85 years.
A much-loved Dad to Sal, Les and Ally.
A loving Pap to Nikki, Darren and Sophie. An Adored Great Pappy to Olly and Archie. Also, a loving Father in Law to Kev, Debbie and Andy.
Reunited with his Wife Esther.
Due to current circumstances
Len's Funeral will be a
private family ceremony.
Donations to Myton Hospice and Macmillan Cancer Support
can be made at leonardjenaway.muchloved.com
Any enquiries may be made to
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
38 Bilton Road, Rugby, CV22 7AL
01788 576099.
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Sept. 10, 2020
